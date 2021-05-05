SUNBURY — A $20,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs will fund free transportation to all 6,500 veterans and their spouses/caretakers in Northumberland County through rabbittransit for the next three years.
The Pennsylvania Veterans Trust Fund grant will provide $17,000 to fund transportation for veterans. Veterans and their spouses or caretakers will be able to have free rides for medical appointments and other needs. The remaining $3,000 will go toward the county's veterans emergency fund for those who lack food or money to pay rent or utilities.
"The past year has been especially hard on everyone and our veteran community took quite a hit also," said Kyle Maguire, the new Northumberland County Veterans Affairs director. "Fundraisers had to be shut down, summer fishing tournaments for the kids had to be stopped, services that were once available to everyone have been limited and so that caused a lot of VFWs, legions and support groups to lose a lot of that funding and sources of income to keep themselves afloat began to diminish."
The free transportation program started in February with an initial $5,500 from communication donations from the Mount Carmel VFW, Mount Carmel Knights of Columbus, Sunbury American Legion and Milton VFW.
Rabbittransit, with an office in Elysburg, offers a ride-sharing program in Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland and Columbia counties, as well as fixed ride services in York and Adams counties. Ride-sharing is when a service runs consolidated trips between their clients’ origins and their destinations that are not typically serviced by fixed-route bus systems. Customers must call in advance to set up a ride and should expect stops. These services typically pick up multiple clients along the way to a destination.
This service will be available to veterans seeking medical care at the VA Hospitals in Wilkes-Barre and Lebanon, as well in local community-based outreach clinics in Bloomsburg, Pottsville and Williamsport.
To receive service, veterans need to complete a one-page application, which can be found on www.rabbittransit.org, and provide proof of veteran status, such as DD214 or driver's license with VA validation. Reservations must be made by noon the business day before the appointment.
The emergency fund is available to help provide any veteran the bounce they need to keep carrying on, including heating oil in the winter, or utility payments that may be past due and at risk of being shut off, said Maguire.
"To say we are extremely happy with being accepted and awarded the grant money would be saying the least," said Maguire. "As a county that has such an active veteran presence, this money goes very far. We have in our county alone as many as 20-plus organizations like the VFW and American Legions and they are all unique but we provide them with the funds for memorial day parties and events for the community and educational programs. We have thousands of veterans throughout Northumberland County and every dollar raised and donated goes right back to them in some way."
Every program the county runs or started so far has been a success in terms of turnout and the service provided. Although some are still relatively new, they are expanding and growing and the county's goal is to be a leader in providing veterans the care, attention, service and sustainability that others want to follow, said Maguire.
Former Veteran’s Affairs director Jeff Wojciechowski, who left the county for a position with the city of Sunbury's code department, was the one with the idea to fund transportation, said county planning coordinator Justin Skavery.
"It's very beneficial to the veterans of the area," said Skavery. "They definitely deserve it and there's been a lot of support for this."
Skavery collected letters of support from local organizations to include in the grant application. He thanked those organizations for their support.