Two months after announcing Snyder County was joining the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI) to help get addicts into treatment, District Attorney Michael Piecuch said the county will receive a $379,200 grant to boost the program.
"Snyder County is one of eight counties to receive the grant," he said. The others are Northumberland, Carbon, Clearfield, Clinton, Dauphin, Fayette and Green counties.
The grant was approved by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency and the funding is provided by the federal Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse program.
Each of the eight participating counties will hire a local case manager to ensure linkage to treatment and support services for individuals referred through the LETI program and other initiatives, as appropriate. To support local implementation of key project activities, each participating county will also hire a local program coordinator to support implementation of key activities across diversion, screening, and reentry initiatives.
Piecuch said the funds will help to develop a post-overdose response team through the hiring of three social workers who will assist people referred to treatment through the LETI program.
"My office will partner with the United Way of the Greater Susquehanna Valley to administer the grant," he said. The agency will be responsible for hiring the social workers.
The LETI program allows police, sheriff deputies, parole and probation officers who encounter people struggling with addiction to offer them a chance for treatment rather than a potential jail term.
Shamokin Dam Police Chief Timothy Bremigen encouraged Piecuch to consider joining the LETI program as a way of aiding people in the community who struggle with addiction and their family members who are also affected.
Bremigen was thrilled to learn of the $379,200 grant that will bolster the program.
"I think it's about time," he said. "There needs to be money from the state and federal government to be pumped into social services in our area. A lot of issues we deal with do require social service intervention."
Bremigen said the addition of a team to assist referrals to the proper resources is key in making the program a success and avoid overburdening the social services system.
He and his officers could have used a team on Thursday evening when they made a referral to the LETI program.
"It was after hours, about 7:30 p.m. We need the staff," said Bremigen.