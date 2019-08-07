HARRISBURG – Volunteer fire companies and emergency service providers across Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Union counties will soon be able to apply for funding through the State Fire Commissioner’s Fire Company, Emergency Medical Service Grant Program.
The online application period begins Sept. 4, announced state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23). It will remain open for 45 days. Exact dates will be listed on the Office of the State Fire Commissioner website closer to the grant opening.
Eligible fire companies and EMS organizations may apply for a grant in up to two of the six eligible program categories: Construction and/or renovation of the fire company's or ambulance service’s facility and purchase or repair of fixtures and furnishings necessary to maintain or improve the capability of the company to provide fire, ambulance and rescue services; Purchase or repair of firefighting, ambulance, or rescue equipment.
Potential funding includes the purchase of fuel for company vehicles; Debt reduction associated with the facility (1) or equipment (2) categories above; Training and certification of members; Training and education materials regarding fire prevention for the general public; Career Fire Departments Only, overtime costs associated with backfilling positions while firefighters are attending training.
The 2019-20 Program Guidelines will be available for download in the coming weeks on the OSFC webpage at www.osfc.pa.gov. Entities with additional questions can contact Senator Yaw’s Williamsport District Office at 570-322-6457 or Capitol Office at 717-787-3280 for assistance.
