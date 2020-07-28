Dave Pryor keeps his fingers crossed when talking about plans to host the COVID-era edition of unPAved of the Susquehanna River Valley, an increasingly popular gravel-road bicycle race.
Named by Cycling News as a Top 10 gravel race in the U.S., nearly 900 cyclists and a few hundred spectators visited the Lewisburg area last year for the second unPAved.
The third edition on Oct. 11 will shrink to just 200 cyclists — down from the 1,000 anticipated — due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. No spectators will be allowed and there won’t be a post-race party. Depending on how the virus impacts Central Pennsylvania and beyond, Pryor said the race may not happen at all.
“I think it’s important to try while you can. It’d be really easy not to do it this year, trust me,” said Pryor, who organizes the event along with Bucknell University graduate Mike Kuhn.
UnPAved in 2019 saw events spread across four days including Lewisburg Downtown Partnership’s (LDP) fall festival. It included three distance courses — 120, 90 and 54 miles — plus a 30-mile course for novices. Cyclists came from across Pennsylvania and around the country.
This year’s event, which Pryor noted was approved by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, will still begin and end at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center but will only feature the 120-mile race. The race will incorporate the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail, Bald Eagle State Forest and Union County farm roads. Pryor expects mostly local and in-state riders.
Rather than a mass start, cyclists will pedal off one by one. About 40 event staffers will be stationed throughout the course. The estimated count of cyclists and staff is just below Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandate that outdoor events stay below 250 people.
Pryor said everyone must wear masks and adhere to social distancing; cyclists, too, when they’re not riding. Cyclists will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 on race-day as will those who arrive for registration the night before.
A Lehigh Valley resident, Pryor said he’ll keep a close watch for outbreaks in cyclists’ home areas including his own. He said he’s prepared to cancel registrations out of precaution, if necessary. He doesn’t expect out-of-state cyclists and said he wouldn’t accept any from states on Pennsylvania’s travel ban list come October.
“Outdoor recreation seems to be a relatively safe thing to do through all of this,” Pryor said. “There’s a lot of ways this event could not happen. That’s OK. We’re not having this event come hell or high water.”
Andrew Miller, executive director, Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau, said he anticipates unPAved to return to its full potential in 2021, continuing to establish the region as a national cycling destination.
“Outdoor recreation has exploded recently because it is viewed as one the safest things to do in a COVID-19 world, and with all the amazing outdoor recreation amenities we have to offer including gravel cycling, we’re thrilled to have unPAved with us in 2020,” Miller said. “With the devastating impact that COVID-19 has had on the tourism industry, we know it will take time and patience to recover but we are committed to do what it takes to encourage travelers to come to the Susquehanna River Valley and have a safe and rewarding experience while supporting local businesses.”
It’s unknown yet if Lewisburg will host its Fall Festival, which was purposefully scheduled last year to capitalize on tourism generated by unPAved. Ellen Ruby, executive director of LDP, said the organization is working with borough officials to create a COVID-19 mitigation plan.
One option under consideration is spreading the festival across four to five different venues, Ruby said. That would give people a reason to stay mobile, she said.
“First and foremost we’ve got to find a way to make it safe,” Ruby said.
For more information about unPAved or to register for the race, visit www.unpavedpennsylvania.com.