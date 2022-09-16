Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of stories featuring high school marching bands from across the region. They will appear each Friday in The Daily Item.
The Daily Item
“Grease” is the word at Southern Columbia Area High School Marching Band’s performances during Friday night football games.
Director Nicholas McWilliams said the band plays three songs from the hit 1978 film “Grease” starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton John. The songs are “Greased Lightnin’,” “Summer Nights” and “We Go Together.”
There are around 24 students in the color guard and marching band, which is led by drum major Sophia Boucher, a junior.
McWilliams said band camp was “a blast.”
“The kids worked extremely hard in the brutal heat of August,” he said. “I was very proud of them as they learned their drill and music for the show.”
The marching band will perform tonight at Southern Columbia’s Tiger Stadium, where the Tigers face off against the Lewisburg Area High School’s Green Dragons.