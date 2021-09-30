A $3.5 million investment by Great Dane, LLC, will help create 200 new full-time jobs at the company's facility in Elysburg.
On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that Great Dane, a manufacturer of high-performance commercial transportation equipment, will expand its existing trailer manufacturing operations in Elysburg. Great Dane will invest over $3.5 million into the expansion, a move that will also help retain more than 420 jobs at the company’s additional three Pennsylvania locations in Turbotville, Lancaster County, and Philadelphia, along with the new jobs at the Elysburg location.
“We are pleased to support Great Dane as they continue to grow in Pennsylvania, invest in our communities throughout the commonwealth, and now bring hundreds of new manufacturing jobs to Northumberland County to support increased production capabilities,” said Gov. Wolf. “This expansion project is a testament to our state’s strong business climate and only further contributes to our reputation as a manufacturing powerhouse.”
Great Dane will expand its existing trailer manufacturing operations in Elysburg with the expansion driven by a significant increase in demand for the company's products, requiring a second production shift. The expansion of the Elysburg facility will allow for increased production capacity, meeting the growing needs of the goods mobility industry, which has accelerated at a rapid pace due to the e-commerce boom.
"As a transportation industry leader, Great Dane is committed to investing in its workforce, and the communities we call home," shared Axel Gros, VP of Manufacturing for Great Dane. "We are proud to create more jobs in Pennsylvania, while meeting the growing needs of American industries."
