ELYSBURG — For the second consecutive year, the Great Dane manufacturing plant in Elysburg has won the Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association's Plant Safety Award.
The Elysburg plant competes in the association's B category, which includes plants with between 350,000 and 750,000 man-hours. The plant employs 400 people and went 130 days without a recordable injury in 2022.
“Safety is one of our core pillars and a top priority at Great Dane because we care about each other like family and want each person to go home uninjured,” said Rick Mullininx, president and COO of Great Dane. “I’m proud of the Elysburg team because this award reflects their commitment to safety — and to each other.”
Since the association started recognizing plants in 1971, Great Dane has received 47 awards in various categories.
“I believe we can attribute our strong safety record to a culture of safe thinking, which is woven into the very fabric of Great Dane and has been put into action by the Elysburg team,” said Jeff Campbell, manufacturing plant manager of Great Dane Elysburg. “We’ve implemented Behavioral Based Safety (BBS) programs and Great Dane’s company-wide safety initiative, 'Think Safety First,' which not only teaches safe working behaviors but also about the negative outcomes one injury can have on the team member and their loved ones. This is an exceptional team that supports one another by making safety a number one goal.”
Great Dane Elysburg manufactures Great Dane’s Champion dry freight van series, and the plant is currently hiring. To access open positions and learn more about working at Great Dane, go to greatdane.com/careers.