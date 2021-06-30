The 19th Great Kulpmont Cruise is in the books as our best to date. Cruisers from various parts of Pennsylvania enjoyed our good, old-fashioned Coal Region hospitality.
Hats off to Father Andrew and his parishioners for allowing us to use Holy Angels facilities and their outstanding food stand. Cruisers marvel at the number of spectators that line the cruise route and come down to Holy Angels to view their treasured vehicles.
Thanks to Ken Sierlicki for the use of his truck and trailer to help honor the MCA Girls State Champions. The banners were made by Parker at Durdach Brothers. We were blessed with great weather.
The numerous door prizes were donated by Bumpers Beverage, CarQuest, Carl’s Auto Center of Mount Carmel, Joes Body Shop and JT Welding, John Turk, Natalie; Henise Tire, Reading Anthracite Coal Corp., AutoZone, Coal Township; Steve Shannon Tire, Eric Tarantino — Snap On Tools, Atlas Anthracite Coal Corp., Cornwell Tools, Famous Reading Outdoors PA Off-Roading, the Rich families.
Cash donations to help with expenses ($100 donations) were received from Pennex, H&P Construction, C.J. Lucas Funeral Home, Shimmocks Furniture, UNB Bank, Bob Adams West End Auto, Varano Insurance, Sylvia Cakes, and Josie Toys.
Donations were also received from Kulpmont Sunoco, Archie’s Shoe Store, Steve Slaton-CPA, Coleen Bartko, Dennis Lentini Construction, Sue Hepler, West End Fire Association, Giorgini Construction, Wanzies, Mount Carmel Farmers Market, Landscaping Services, Champion Beverage, Scicchitano Ace Hardware, Hollywood Bakery Restaurant, Healing Hands Chiropractic, Ray Bressi and Hank.
Myron Turlis has donated the 250 plaques that we have given to all cruisers and donors for the last 17 years.
Plans are underway for next year’s 20th cruise. An invitation is being sent to Food Network’s Guy Fieri who loves his classic vehicles and for him to rate the fantastic food selections that Holy Angels prepare.
The behind the scenes people of the KCA that make the cruise a success every years include Rich and Patty Mychak, Carl Starkoski, Joe Kloris, Tom Bielski, Ron Smith, Al Reidel, Bob Lapinski, Dave Huber, Jim Darrup, Sean McDonnel, Chris Duran, Ava, Cole, Preston Cesari.
Joe Cesari,
Kulpmont