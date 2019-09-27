HUMMELS WHARF — About one dozen customers were waiting at the door when the new medical marijuana dispensary, Nature's Medicines, opened Thursday morning at 9 a.m.
"It's a great turnout. It was a little more than we expected," said general manager Scott Franciscus of the steady crowd that came to the dispensary at 140 N. Susquehanna Trail on opening day.
The company operates two other dispensaries in Bloomsburg and State College.
The Hummels Wharf site employs about 20 people, including two pharmacists. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.