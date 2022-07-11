SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley and Columbia-Montour chapters of the United Way are merging.
The boards of the two agencies unanimously approved the merger, effective Sept. 1, following a year of discussions.
“I am so excited for what the future holds for our five counties. There are so many projects and grants that benefit our region, and we know hunger and housing issues don’t end at county lines,” said Liz Masich, board president of United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties. “This merger will allow true collaboration on grants and services that are vital to improving the lives and wellbeing of those we, and our partner agencies, proudly and passionately serve. In true United Way fashion, we are now five counties — working and Living United.”
Currently, the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way (GSVUW) serves Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties and the Columbia-Montour United Way serves those two counties.
A consolidated United Way will serve more than 260,000 residents and 58 partner agencies in all five counties.
A merger committee of members from both boards held “strategic planning meetings to discuss the pros and cons of a merger,” said Kristen Moyer, chief of staff at SEDA-COG and GSVUW board president. “Both United Ways have a long history of collaboration and share common missions. For over five years, we have partnered on various programs, such as the Revolving Car Loan and United in Recovery. The joint committee determined this merger was the best way to serve our donors and agencies.”
Adrienne Mael, the current president and CEO of both organizations, will continue to serve in that role following the merger. She said the main topic of discussion regarding consolidation was concern that all five diverse counties would be well served.
“We are convinced that by combining resources, professional expertise and experience, we will be a stronger organization better equipped to address the needs of our local communities throughout the region,” said Mael, who in 2017 led the successful integration of two regional United Way operations creating the Columbia-Montour United Way.
The primary aim is to increase the amount of community funding as well as improve the organization’s effectiveness and reduce duplications while ensuring residents have access to quality education, health care and a stable job that provides enough income to support a family, according to the United Way statement on the merger.
There are no immediate plans to downsize staff or close the 228 Arch St. office in Sunbury or 36 E. Main St. office in Bloomsburg, said Mael, adding that the merger is allowing the organization to appoint Seth Joseph, the current director of marketing and development, as the full-time director of philanthropy.
The merger aligns with the network’s philosophy of best serving communities, said Sonal Shah, interim executive vice president of Worldwide Network Advancement at United Way Worldwide
“As United Way continues to evolve, the natural progression of our work should have us all asking how we can be even more effective, put greater resources against mission-related efforts and ultimately — better serve our communities,” Shah said. “The decision by Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties to merge their operations will allow more powerful responses to pressing community needs that are market-driven rather than geography-driven and deliver the best outcomes for our key corporate partners in this multi-county area.”
Leaders from Greater Susquehanna Valley and Columbia-Montour United Ways will serve on the new board and operating committees ensuring local stakeholders and community involvement from businesses, organizations and individuals from across the region.
“I believe the merger will benefit the five counties we serve,” Moyer said. “We hope to provide even greater service to our partner agencies, enhance the programs we already have, and most importantly, raise more funds to support the agencies and residents of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.”