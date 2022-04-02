SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley (GSV) YMCA is holding a 20/20 promotion, which allows new members to save 20 percent on a membership through all of April.
Additionally, GSV YMCA members can bring a friend for free from April 1-15, so friends can try out the facilities in Sunbury, Milton, Mifflinburg and Lewisburg. If a friend decides to join the YMCA, both the friend and member will receive 20 percent off the price of their memberships for the lifetime of the membership — as long as they both stay members.
For more information, visit www.gsvymca.org/promotions.