LEWISBURG — Union County Commissioners reached an Agland Preservation Sales Agreement with Hugh and Janet Sellard for a 84.32-acre crop farm in Gregg Township at a cost of $204,265.20.
Cindy Kahley, administrative assistant and Agland Preservation Administration, said the deal creates a continuous block of 837.69 acres across 10 farms in Gregg Township. She said the township is the only municipality that provides funding annually toward the program. More than 40 farm owners are on a waitlist for potential inclusion and other new applicants have expressed interest, she said.