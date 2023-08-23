LEWISBURG — The Bucknell Griot Institute for the Study of Black Lives & Cultures invites students, staff, faculty and community to a free, public welcome back to campus celebration marked by drummers and dancers from the renowned Soul in Motion African Dance and Drum Ensemble.
The event is scheduled for noon Saturday on the Science Quad. The rain location is the Terrace Room in the Elaine Langone Center (ELC).
All are encouraged to celebrate with food — including Pelican’s SnoBalls — music, dance, in-person conversations and information about Griot Institute 2023-24 events. Participants can register at the event for some fun Griot giveaways.
The Griot Institute provides faculty and student intellectual and creative engagement with the interdisciplinary investigation of the cultures, histories, narratives, peoples, geographies and arts of Africa and the African diaspora.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER