MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A dance marathon is planned at the Karen Gronsky School of Dance in order to help raise funds for children in Ukraine thanks to the parents of a dancer.
"We have a Ukrainian family at KGSD that needs our help,” Karen Gronsky said.
Dasha Shevchenko, who was born in Ukraine, of Danville, reached out to Gronsky about the now-scheduled April 9 event that will feature dancers of all styles to get together and raise money for children.
“I had to do something,” Shevchenko said. “The one thing I continued to hear was how can I help, how can I help, so I decided to get on a plane and go visit friends who made it out.”
Shevchenko boarded a plane about 14 days ago and flew to Slovakia.
“I wanted to make sure the friends and family I have there were safe,” she said.
Once she reached out to Gronsky, the popular dance instructor did the rest and now the dance marathon will run from 2 to 6 p.m., Gronsky said.
"Everyone, the entire community, all ages, all abilities, no dance training necessary … just a heart to help others in need,” she said. "The community is invited and encouraged to help us help families in dire need."
The dance school is located at 74 Schoolhouse Road.
There will be five classes on that day — a Mommy and Me dance class, ballet class, hip hop class, contemporary class and surprise classes. "We will be asking for a minimum donation of $25 per dancer. Each dancer may participate in one or all five classes," Gronsky said. "One hundred percent of all proceeds will go directly to help Ukrainian family and friends."
“I am grateful for the support,” Shevchenko said.