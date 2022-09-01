BLOOMSBURG — Anyone who has been through the school system in the United States undoubtedly remembers being sent home from elementary school (usually somewhere around the fourth-grade) with a recorder. If you aren’t familiar with a recorder, imagine an inexpensive, plastic flute-like instrument that is best known for blasting out old-time hits like “Hot Cross Buns.”
Believe it or not, for some, it’s that simple introduction to an instrument that leads to a lifetime love of music. Such was the case for Susan Schwartz of Bloomsburg. Schwartz and other musicians will gather this weekend to participate in a workshop focused on Renaissance period music.
“Return Fond Muse” is the theme of this year’s Bloom Early Music Workshop set for Friday through Sunday
The Bloom Early Music Workshop began in 2004 in the home of Dwayne Heisler, and was led by Lisle Kulbach. Later, Larry Lipnik and Jody Miller joined Kulbach as faculty members and the workshop grew into what it is today — a quaint workshop that pulls largely from the northeastern United States.
The group welcomes musicians who sing or who play recorder, viol and other early instruments.
The intimate setting makes it easy for the musicians to get to know each other.
Schwartz said her love of music was born back in elementary school when she got that first recorder. Don’t let your memories fool you though — while some recorders are indeed small, they come in various sizes and can be as large as 6 feet tall.
“They sound like trees singing and you can play really neat music with them,” she said.
Schwartz played the flute in band when she was in school, but really didn’t enjoy marching band. Then, one day she saw an early music group, got their card and has been playing ever since. She was intrigued when she heard about Heisler’s workshop, which invited local early music lovers to come and play at his house.
“It turned into a group of friends paying to have instructors coming for the weekend,” she explained.
When Heisler moved out of the area and sold the house, the group decided they didn’t want the workshop to die, so they found a new place to host the event — St. Matthews Lutheran Church.
The workshop is open to anyone who is interested and is typically made up of a few music instructors and professors who come to learn, but for the most part is attended by those looking to just have some fun.
“We do combined workshops based on music levels,” she explained. “Beginning singers and instrumentalists are in one class together and we put together some nice pieces. In turn, intermediate and advanced players are together. Then each day everyone comes together at the end and plays. It’s really nice to stretch our talents.”
It’s especially nice for more advanced players, she said, because it’s hard to get a lot of early musicians together. This gives them a chance to play some interesting music together as well as test out different instruments.
“Some of the instruments are very expensive and if you are in a rural area like this, you really don’t get to play them because you need another one to get the octave right,” she said.
Some of the instruments she expects to see are the Viol de Gamba (like a cello), a harpsichord, and a giant lute (theorbo).
“There will be sessions for recorders, viols and singers, as well as other Renaissance instruments,” said Schwartz.
In addition, there will be sight-reading and attendees will learn to improve playing early music and singing as well.
At the end of the weekend, there will be a community concert where a free will offering will be collected and turned over to the church as a thank you for allowing them to use the space.
Though registration is technically closed, Schwartz said anyone interested in attending is still welcome and can pay via PayPal or in person with a check. The free concert will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Bloomsburg. It is open to the public.
Jody Miller comes all the way from Georgia and is one of the three co-directors of the Bloom Early Music workshops. Like Schwartz, he plays the recorders, but also plays all Renaissance woodwinds.
“Like many people who participate as students in these types of workshops, I have a background in more familiar orchestral music, with a degree in French horn,” said Miller. “But recorder was the perfect fit for me from the day I found it.”
Schwartz said she felt drawn to the music of the renaissance.
“For some people, if you’ll pardon the pun, it strikes a chord with you,” she joked. “But I feel connected to the past — to history — when playing it.”
Miller loves the recorder, he said, because while it is easy to make a sound on it and people generally think it’s easy to play, it is everything but easy.
“Everything else about the instrument is quite difficult to master,” he said. “A woodwind instrument without keys or the ability to play different volumes presents a lot of challenges and I love a challenge.”
But, Miller also love Renaissance music because amateur musicians connect to it so well.
“The music is tonal, often has text or subject matter that resonate well with the player, and can be technically within the realm of musicians of a variety of ability levels,” he said.
Many of the Bloom participants learned the instrument they play as an adult, according to Miller. Therefore, the experience may be considered a hobby by some outside their circle, but that’s not the case for those who play.
“I’ve never heard an amateur early musician refer to what they do as a hobby,” he said. “It is a way to connect directly to the music, more as a music maker than a consumer. This workshop — like all that I have taught — is full of people who are welcoming to others, no matter the skill level. Most importantly, one wouldn’t need to know how to play an instrument like recorder or viola da gamba. The voice is the most important Renaissance instrument, by far.”
Miller believes that anyone with even modest singing experience from church choir, high school chorus, or community chorus, can learn Renaissance music.
“We hope the readers will consider hearing the finale performance presented by the Bloom Early Music Workshop participants,” said Miller. “The listener can hear a variety of Renaissance music as well as a new composition written as a memorial for a longtime Bloom participant. While they are at it, we hope they will introduce themselves to the faculty and consider joining us if they miss out this year.”