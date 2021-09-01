LEWISBURG — The Bucknell Program for American Leadership (BPAL) announced its first scheduled event has been canceled since some anticipated panelists couldn’t attend live.
The Sept. 14 event was titled “Health Care, COVID-19, and Science in an Age of Disinformation” and was meant to include a debate element. It was to feature Dr. Pierre Kory, president of Frontline COVID Critical Care Alliance.
BPAL, a university-recognized faculty organization, has five other events slated for this academic school year. The series is supported with funding from Bucknell alumni and a co-sponsor, Open Discourse Coalition.
For more information on BPAL visit www.bucknellleaders.org.