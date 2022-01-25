NORTHUMBERLAND — A group of Northumberland citizens came up with at least 20 potential subjects for the historical aspects of the Norry 250th Bash.
At a meeting on Tuesday night, 18 citizens met with organizer Hope Webster Kopf at the borough building to brainstorm ideas for the two-day event in June. The borough was founded and incorporated as a borough in April 1772.
"I want any ideas to get history into the minds of the people who live here," said Kopf, a retired Shikellamy teacher who is active in the Preservation Committee at the Joseph Priestley House Museum and the Priestley Chapel.
The topics of interest consist of transportation, fashion, churches, military, the influence of the Susquehanna River, native populations, a timeline, children's activities, education, industry, business, house tours, food, individual presentations, music and entertainment, fire companies, fund raising, souvenirs, advertising and sign making. Attendees were asked to select a few categories they would be willing to help organize.
Harry Lewis, the vice president of the Friends of Joseph Priestley House, presented several items from the 200th anniversary celebration of the borough, including commemorative plates and a blanket.
"The Priestley House has to be a part of this celebration, that's why I'm here," said Lewis. "Obviously Priestley's presence in Northumberland is a big deal."
Priestley, who lived in Northumberland in the late 1700s and early 1800s, is known as one of the founding fathers of chemistry and the man who discovered oxygen. Lewis said the Priestley House in March is hosting an exhibit detailing the friendship between Priestley and Benjamin Franklin.
Some people suggested updating some collectible books printed for the 200th anniversary celebration, but local author and historian John Moore said it would require a significant amount of work. Many businesses and stores are closed, he said.
"A lot of updating would have to be done," he said. "That would take a small army to start plugging away and making calls. I don't think there's time for that (before June)."
Moore also advocated for special monthly presentations between May and October.
Kopf also said she would be interested in creating a walking tour to historic houses that would include costumed actors playing the part of prominent residents who lived at specific houses.
Noelle Long, president of 17857.org, suggested a series on the "scandalous side of Northumberland" that would feature controversial moments in the borough's history.
"Nobody is doing that," she said.
Northumberland and Point Township will join together for the 250th Birthday Bash on June 4-5. Long said the plan is to have live music, food trucks, rides, fireworks, and a softball tournament. Those plans are still being finalized, she said.
The next meeting to discuss historic Northumberland is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22.