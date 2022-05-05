LEWISBURG — Prayers of peace, love and tranquility were spoken Thursday afternoon at the Himmelreich Christian Library Reading room, in observance of National Day of Prayer.
A regular hour of prayer in the reading room is normally on Wednesdays, said Gloria McDavitt, of Lewisburg, "but because of National Prayer Day we decided to move it to Thursday."
Founded and signed into law by President Harry Truman in 1952, National Day of Prayer is observed on the first Thursday in May. It started as a day for the Christian community, but America's National Day of Prayer now invites people of all faiths to participate in prayer.
The National Day of Prayer website says there’s a need for every individual to take time to personal repentance and prayer and to mobilize the Christian community. However, there are no laws saying National Day of Prayer can’t be celebrated by all cultures, beliefs and religions. As America grew to become a multicultural nation, it is widely celebrated by more than just those in the Christian community.
The Valley is a diverse area in Central Pennsylvania, filled with residents from various ethnicities with a variety of beliefs.
"We see the Himmelreich as the natural place to gather on this National Day of Prayer," said Rick Gathman, of Lewisburg. "We are reaching around the world with both daily prayer, weekly podcasts and so much more."
"These Christian prayers we speak are the foundation for the awakening in America," Gathman added.
Quoting from Second Chronicles 7.4, Gathman said, "Here, God makes His amazing sacred promise: "If my people who are called by my name humble themselves and pray ... and turn from their wicked ways ... then I will forgive their sins and will heal their land."
Gathman believes that this country is awakening to God. "I do believe that," he said. "God works in mysterious ways. I think over the past 18 months, I've seen an awakening, particularly when times are tough, people turn to God. It is difficult to explain what is happening in the world. It's part of God's plan. And he will see us through this."