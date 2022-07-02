LEWISBURG — The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade continues to be a hot topic in the Valley, and on Saturday more than 60 people arrived in downtown Lewisburg to peacefully protest the ruling.
Organizer Celcie Angnstadt-Bennett, 30, of Milton, said she was happy to see the number of supporters arrive at the corner of Third and Market streets for the peaceful protest.
"I've been fuming and barely able to function because of this decision," she said. "I wanted to do something, and this protest might not do anything, but I couldn't be quiet."
The protest was the second in two days in the Valley as on Friday afternoon, after a group gathered in Cameron Park in Sunbury and made their way to North Front Street where they displayed signs and placards expressing their outrage with the court decision.
"I am frustrated that I have fewer rights now than my mother did," 26-year-old Casey Klinger, 26, of Dornsife, said. "I think these protests matter and I believe that the more that take place, people will start to notice."
Ethan Herb, 31, of Dornsife, said he showed up to protest for his family.
"I have nieces, and they should have the right to do what they want for them," he said. "I am here today to support my family."
The group gathered at noon and peacefully protested for a little more than an hour as several passing motorists honked their horns in support.