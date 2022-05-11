NORTHUMBERLAND — A 149-passenger paddleboat that will be shipped from Kentucky to Northumberland is expected to be ready for the 2023 boating season on Lake Augusta.
Members of the Central Susquehanna Riverboat Society attended the Northumberland Borough Community Development Committee meeting on Monday night. They presented a plan to renovate a small portion of Pineknotter Park just north of the Sea Scout Dock area in the Susquehanna River as its headquarters for the 92-foot-long Mark Twain boat.
The society was represented by President Bob Lagerman, Vice President Angela Troutman, Treasurer Bill Troutman and board members Stu Shrawder and Annie Clark.
“First of all, it’s to bring revenue and tourism to this area, give us something to boast and brag about. It’s something you have to go 50 miles in either direction to find,” said Troutman.
“We most importantly will be doing environmental, historical and educational tours. We’ll be partnering with different historians and authors in the area, and the riverkeeper who does education programs on the Hiawatha,” Troutman said.
The idea for the group, which formed in 2016 and obtained 501(c)(3) status in 2021, is to have a watercraft similar to the Hiawatha Paddlewheel Riverboat in Williamsport or the Pride of the Susquehanna in Harrisburg.
The Mark Twain is located in the Ohio River in Covington, Kentucky, across from Cincinnati, Ohio. It is a paddlewheel riverboat built in 1962 by Dubuque Boat and Boiler and operated by Pinnacle Marine Corporation.
“This is a paddle wheeler,” said Lagerman. “It’s supposed to look like a steamboat.”
The original idea was to establish its headquarters in the marina section of the Shikellamy State Park, but plans with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources fell through recently due to several projects that took precedence. Preliminary architectural plans created by Stahl Sheaffer Engineering, LLC, of Selinsgrove, were presented at the meeting showing the proposed site, totaling less than an acre, will be in Pineknotter Park in the wooded area behind the ballpark.
Five miles of territory
Engineer Tyler Weaver and Troutman said the plans call for a 92-foot inlet for the boat, ramps into the river, a ticket booth, an underground electrical trench for the ticket booth, and a gravel parking lot with handicapped parking spots. The boat will be taken out of the river in the off-season and stored on-site in a trailer where it can be inspected annually by the U.S. Coast Guard.
The boating area will be about five miles of territory, including south in Lake Augusta toward the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam and upriver toward Winfield. They would not travel on the north branch of the river due to the height of the boat compared to the railroad bridge, said Troutman.
Anne Zartman, the borough manager, said the borough would lease the land to the society, which would cover any insurance cost increases. Any costs associated with the construction on the land would be incurred by the society.
In addition to tourism and education tours, the riverboat will be available to rent for weddings, reunions, field trips, business trips, as well as special events like karaoke cruises, dinner cruises, and sunset cruises with music, said Troutman.
“Anything is possible,” said Troutman. “Anything you think we should do, we can do it.”
The goal is to have the riverboat ready by Memorial Day weekend in 2023, said Troutman.
The project is in the quiet phase of the capital campaign and members declined to release the costs associated with the project. Lagerman in 2019 estimated it would cost $200,000 to purchase the boat and $40,000 to transport it from Kentucky.
Public support
Northumberland residents and elected officials at the committee meeting expressed their support.
Donald and Lisa Auman, of Northumberland, said their daughter got married on the Hiawatha.
“We love the Hiawatha,” said Lisa Auman. “It was beautiful.”
“It’s a wonderful idea,” said Lauren Fuhrman, of Northumberland. Her only concern was that the current use of the park not be disturbed, including walking, boating and fishing.
“I’ve been here four years and I like walking down there,” said Fuhrman.
Councilman Frank Wetzel praised the society.
“I thank you guys for the effort,” said Wetzel. “It really is a neat thing. I applaud you for coming in for the idea of it.”
“I’m all in,” said Mayor Dan Berard.
Councilman Winston Ortiz said the project “could put Northumberland on the map.”
Troutman said the society is seeking letters of intent and support from borough council members. The committee will bring the proposal to borough council members at the next public meeting, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 7 at borough hall.