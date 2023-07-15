MIFFLINBURG — Friends of the R.B. Winter State Park will meet today for their monthly volunteer work day.
The 695-acre park is located on the western edge of Union County within the Bald Eagle State Forest along Route 192 just 18 miles west of Lewisburg. They will meet at the Enviromental Learning Center at 9 a.m. today before breaking into groups.
The Friends plan to add a coat of paint to the firewood shed in the campground, pick up litter around the park, and work on the landscaping around the park office.
Volunteers are asked to bring work gloves and refillable water bottles, and to park vehicles in the parking area off of Sand Mountain Road.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER