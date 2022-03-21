SHAMOKIN — In one week, the Northumberland Citizens For a Cause has raised $75,000 toward its $100,000 goal for the children of Ukraine.
Former Northumberland County Commissioner Vinny Clausi and Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church priest Mykola Ivanov are hopeful to reach their goal of $100,000 to give to Ukrainian orphanages.
On Monday, Clausi said the group has raised $75,000 but is hoping in the next eight days they can reach the $100,000 goal.
“We are so thankful to everyone who has been donating,” he said. “We are very hopeful to get the last push to get us to our goal before we leave for Poland.”
Clausi and Ivanov started the fundraising effort off with a donation of $10,000 of Clausi’s money in hopes residents would follow suit and donate $5 per household to reach a minimum goal of $100,000.
Clausi said if each household in Northumberland County donates $5, with approximately 35,000 households in the county, the total would be $175,000, which he hopes to achieve.
Clausi said he will then purchase flights for himself and Ivanov — his parents and his wife’s parents still live in Ukraine — to fly to Poland and meet Ivanov’s friends from Ukraine at the border to deliver the money so it could be distributed to orphanages across the country.
Ivanov said he is reaching out to the mayor of Lviv, Ivanov’s hometown, to find a way to meet with him to give the donations.
Ivanov has been vocal about the money saying “We must not forget the children.”
“We want to raise this money and make sure the children are being taken care of,” he said.
Checks can be made to Northumberland Citizens For a Cause and can be dropped off at Klacik & Associates, PC, at 101 W. Independence St., in Shamokin.
Anyone looking to donate online can visit the GoFundMe page at Northumberland Co Citizens for Ukraine Orphans.
The campaign will end on March 31.