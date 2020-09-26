MCCLURE — The McClure-West Beaver Community Chest Fund is now soliciting funds to help its eight local organizations. The drive will run from Oct. 1 through Nov. 2.
The money collected will help the McClure and Bannerville fire companies, Quick Response Services, McClure and Bannerville; the McClure Library, the West Beaver Veterans Memorial Pool in McClure, local Girl and Boy Scouts, and the McClure Little League. These organizations are run by local volunteers and this drive will help sustain them.
Due to the current environment, there will be no door-to-door solicitation. Drop off donations at the drive-thru or night drop at the MCS Bank in McClure, or mail contributions to McClure-West Beaver Community Chest Fund, 286 Pine Crest Dr., McClure, PA 17841.