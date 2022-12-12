LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township and the U.S. Department of Agriculture will work with a duck advocate group to relocate domestic waterfowl at the Fairground Road Park in East Buffalo Township.
At Monday night's meeting, anthrozoologist and wildlife rehabilitator John Di Leonardo, the president and executive director of Humane Long Island & Duck Defenders, spoke via videoconference to township officials and residents about the agreement in place to ensure the ducks at the park are not harmed while simultaneously decreasing the population in a humane way. Township officials at last month’s public meeting announced the removal of ducks from the township park, prompting a response from residents and duck enthusiasts.
"My organization has rescued and rehomed thousands of domestic ducks, and with the cooperation of East Buffalo Township and the USDA, we will be rescuing and rehoming the abandoned domestic ducks at Fairground Road Park to reputable homes and sanctuaries, decreasing the population of ducks at Fairground Road Park by approximately 20 percent in a manner that is both humane and beneficial for both the township and the ducks," said Di Leonardo.
The USDA program conducts avian influenza sampling of wild birds annually. East Buffalo Township has been a capture site since about 2015.
Di Leonardo said he doesn't anticipate any problems finding homes for the ducks. Duck Defenders rescues nearly 1,200 ducks a year, he said.
Over the next few weeks, Duck Defenders will be screening potential adoptive homes. Those interested in applying are encouraged to contact DuckDefenders@humanelongisland.org. Adoptive homes will need to be within code for keeping ducks and be willing and able to provide proper food, an area for swimming, predator-proof/climate-proof night-time shelter, and access to veterinary care. Homes will also be required to sign contracts attesting that they will not breed, sell, or consume the ducks for any purpose, said Di Leonardo.
"We will also be working with the township to erect educational signage about how abandoning domestic ducks is cruel and illegal and how feeding wild waterfowl bread and other non-nutritive substances causes illnesses and deformities in wild populations," he said.
Domestic ducks illegally dumped
Di Leonardo said domestic ducks in the park were illegally dumped and will not survive long-term. Years of selective breeding have produced animals vastly different from their wild counterparts, both physiologically and psychologically, just like dogs and wolves. Bred for either egg or meat production, domestic ducks have tiny wings, large bodies and generally no camouflage. They typically cannot fly, and they can never migrate, and they may become frozen to the ice or suffer from frostbite or starvation, said Di Leonardo.
"When introduced into nature, non-native species disrupt natural ecosystems, which rely on the migratory behavior of wild ducks and geese and the natural recovery period that comes with their absence," he said. "As domestic waterfowl eat not only the roughage of plants but their entire root structure, native plants are particularly at risk from starving ducks who eat voraciously trying futilely to meet the calories they need to survive once abandoned."
Domestic waterfowl can also spread disease to native species. Should these domestic ducks and geese breed with wild birds, their offspring will likely be flightless as well, further disrupting the ecosystem and exposing the young to the same dangers as their domestic parent, he said.
Di Leonardo encouraged the community to cease feeding the ducks. If they continue to feed them, he said to only feed them "healthy, waterfowl-specific food such as Mazuri Waterfowl Maintenance available on Chewy.com."
"If you hear of anyone abandoning domestic ducks in East Buffalo Township moving forward, please alert authorities just as you would someone abandoning a dog or a cat, and please remember, ducks are not Easter photo props, school science experiments, or trash to be discarded when you don't want them anymore," he said. "They are thinking, feeling individuals who must receive as much care as any dog or cat."
Ordinances
Supervisor Jim Knight said the township ordinance does not allow for residents in residential or commercial zones to have ducks. The supervisors have been discussing an ordinance that would allow for chickens but the board previously tabled the discussion.
Knight said the ducks will still be tested before being relocated.
Brian Auman, a township resident with 25 years of watershed experience, said he has worked with Bucknell University in the past to test the Bull Run watershed. The tests showed elevated bacteria in the water, but it won't be known whether the bacteria is animal or human until further DNA testing is completed.
"I'm really concerned about human health here," said Auman. "The children playing in that stream are exposed to this. This is low-hanging fruit of something we can do as a community to better improve the water quality. I'm all for protecting wildlife, but it's also negatively affecting the quality of the stream."
Knight said the duck population is a "source we can control."
Cody Stevens, a township resident, thanked the township and USDA for working with the Duck Defenders. He encouraged the supervisors to review their ordinances and establish hefty fines for dumping domestic animals.
Dawn Moore, the founder of Save the Geese Bloomsburg, said she and other volunteers would be willing to work with the township in future efforts to relocate or deter duck populations.