The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP), Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Lycoming County United Way, and United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties raised $40,000 in #GivingTuesdayNow, a global day of unity and giving as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.
As an incentive for donors to give during this day of giving, M&T Bank offered a $10,000 donation to the COVID-19 United Community Regional Fund when FCFP and the regional United Ways were able to raise $10,000. This challenge was met by mid-afternoon and sparked the generosity of another business, Culligan Water Conditioning of North Central PA, to offer a second challenge of raising an additional $10,000, which was secured just before midnight.
More than 125 donors joined together during #GivingTuesdayNow. The COVID-19 United Community Funds, launched by FCFP, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Lycoming County United, and United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties, recently awarded $301,300 in Phase I grants to 33 nonprofit organizations in our service areas.
Gifts to the COVID-19 United Community Funds can still be made by visiting www.ncpagives.org and selecting the individual fund in your community. Each fund is managed by FCFP and 100% of all dollars raised will be granted back to the community.
— THE DAILY ITEM