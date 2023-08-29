LEWISBURG — Officials from the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA want to construct an indoor pool complex in Union County.
On Tuesday morning, Bonnie McDowell, CEO of the Y, and pool committee members Beth Confer and Laura Graver attended the Union County Board of Commissioners public work session to discuss the natatorium project and seek support from the county officials. The project was estimated at $8 million prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve been working on bringing a natatorium to Union County for many years,” said McDowell. “We’ve run into roadblocks over the years and COVID set us back a bit. Even though it’s been a period of time since we’ve been working on this project and committed to it, the support has not wavered. We continue to see a need for it, we continue to hear the community say this is what they want. That keeps us working hard to make it happen.”
The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA in 2019 officially took over operations of The Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, located at 120 Hardwood Drive at Penn House Commons. The YMCA manages the facility now owned by a nonprofit organization controlled by Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital.
Water safety and education programs are important for communities along the river. Many public pools in the region, including most recently the Milton Community Pool, have closed down. RiverWoods pool no longer gives access to the public, and Bucknell University’s access is limited by costly memberships, said McDowell.
The proposed complex would be open year-round. It would have two pools: one competitive for the “excellent competitive swimmers” in local school districts and one warm water pool for older adults, she said.
“By having those two pools it really offers an opportunity for all ages and all abilities, for folks accessing great exercise for their wellness journey,” said McDowell.
The Y has been meeting with local stakeholders and seeking support from entities like the Buffalo Valley Regional, summer swim leagues, state legislators, First Community Foundation Partnerships, private donors, school districts, Spreading Antlers Children Foundation, Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez, East Buffalo Township, Susquehanna River Valley Visitor’s Bureau and the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Commissioner Stacy Richards said she has seen other natatorium projects in other communities outside Pennsylvania. Every place she visited has been used extensively by older adults.
“It’s really been huge contributions to the community,” said Richards.
Commissioner Preston Boop said he needed more time to consider the information before forming an opinion.
Ryan McNally, the director of the Miller Center Joint Venture, a collaborative operation that brings together Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger, The Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, and the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, also attended the meeting to inform the commissioners about a separate child care center project to be built at the Miller Center. The project construction is funded through a $2 million grant from the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation and a $1.68 million U.S. Department of Agriculture Community Facilities Congressionally Directed Spending Grant.
“In the next couple of weeks, we plan on having conversations with business leaders in our community,” said McNally. “We look at this as a resource for employers. The child care gap has kept people out of the workforce and pulled people out of the workforce.”
The construction plans include an expansion on the west side of the facility to accommodate at least 120 preschool-aged children. While no dates are set, McNally said they are moving toward construction.
“Our hope is to develop a model that can be scaled beyond our county, beyond our facility, and more broadly utilized,” said McNally.