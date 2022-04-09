DANVILLE — Green Thumb Industries (GTI) employee Marilyn Hiller spent a part of Friday mulching, raking and sprucing up the grounds at the Danville Area Community Center.
Hiller was joined by about 20 other co-workers who regularly help out local organizations as part of a the marijuana-growing facility’s corporate social responsibility program.
“Community engagement is one of the pillars of GTI,” she said, adding that the Danville company’s commitment to helping out its community attracted her to the workplace when she joined last year.
“Part of it is wanting to erase the stigma around cannabis and we want to be a part of a positive change,” said Hiller.
Elizabeth Ingraham, the community center’s assistant director, said the free landscaping work is appreciated by staff and the public.
“They’re doing a lot of work and getting compliments from people,” she said.
Center employee Heather Andrusis said the yard work would otherwise have been done by staff.
“We’ve done it before,” she said.
Tommy Marks, GTI’s community and employee engagement coordinator, said the company has been sending its employees out to in the community on about a monthly basis since 2018, shortly after the facility opened.
“It’s important for the community to see that we want to be a part of it,” he said.
Marks said GTI employees look forward to the community cleanup.
“We work inside all day long,” he said. “We love getting outside.”
Other projects will involve the employees cleaning up at the Montour Preserve and community gardens.