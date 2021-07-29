WINFIELD — Former U.S. Congressman Lou Barletta said he wants to meet as many people as possible during a campaign stop in Union County Thursday.
Barletta, a former four-term congressman who announced his bid for governor in May, is one of six candidates running.
“It’s always great to come back to this area as I spent many years here making friends during my time in Washington,” Barletta said. “So to come back here and see the people I have met and stayed in contact with is always a great thing.”
Barletta, 65, of Hazleton, said he decided to run for governor after being at home for nearly two years when his bid at U.S. Senate didn’t pan out in 2018.
Barletta said he wasn’t happy in Washington and how things were going, so after speaking with former President Donald Trump, he decided to take the shot at ousting longtime Democratic U.S. Senator Bob Casey.
“I knew it was a win-win for me because if I had won I would be in a good position for a vote for Pennsylvania and felt I could represent our state well,” he said. “If I lost, I got to leave Washington and be with my family.”
Barletta won 54 of the 67 counties during the 2018 race
“After that was over, I was at home relaxing with my family and then the pandemic hit. I didn’t like how things were being handled and how businesses were being targeted and told what to do. I thought to myself I need to do something and then the thought of governor came to mind. I said, why not. If not me then who?”
Barletta spoke to a gathering of about 30 people at the Union Township Fire Company Social Hall, in Winfield.
“We want to give all the candidates a chance to come and speak,” Union County Republican Chairperson Carolyn Conner said. “We know Lou (Barletta) and we are always happy to see when a candidate stops by to take the time to speak with us.”
Barletta said he plans to continue his statewide tour and wants to serve Pennsylvanians. “When a person is elected they are a servant for the people,” he said. “I want to be able to continue to meet people and hear their concerns.”
Union County Commissioner Preston Boop said he came to hear Barletta’s message. “I want to hear from everyone,” he said.
Barletta said he is focusing on his own campaign even though several others have announced their bids for governor.
State Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, announced he will also form an exploratory committee to run for the Republican nomination for governor in 2022.
Martin is a two-term senator and former county commissioner who hails from a Republican-leaning district and chairs the Education Committee.
Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale, Pittsburgh attorney Jason Richey, Former Corry Mayor Jason Monn and Dr. Nche Zama, a cardiothoracic surgeon from East Stroudsburg, have also announced campaigns.
No Democrat has announced a bid yet.