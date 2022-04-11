LEWISBURG — Four of the nine Republican candidates running for governor on the May 17 Primary election ballot showed up Monday night for a candidates forum hosted by the Susquehanna Valley Conservatives at their regular monthly meeting, held at the Best Western Hotel.
More than 100 people in the audience listened intently to each of the candidates, Joe Gale, Charlie Gerow, Melissa Hart, and Nche Zama, who were given nine minutes to make their case to voters.
There was a lot of unanimity in their beliefs and agendas. Every one of the speakers opposed raising taxes, and were pro life, pro-second amendment, for school choice and anti-critical race theory.
The differences in candidates were in their backgrounds, and in their approach to governing. Three of the four candidates had run and won for office, either at the state level, or Congressional level (Hart). One was a doctor, Nche Zama, who is a cardiologist with a clever campaign line: Pennsylvania is sick and needs a doctor.
Hart and Gale suggested to voters that because they had each won elections in districts that were heavily Democratic, they'd be the best to win a statewide election.
Gale lashed out at RINOs, saying that Republicans in the state legislature during the Corbett administration had a chance to establish a true conservative agenda, "but they let us down. I won't, if elected governor." He lashed out at former Sen. Arlen Spector and current Senator Pat Toomey as Republicans in name only.
Hart, from Western Pennsylvania, pointed out that she had won tough elections against long-established Democrats in Democratic districts. "I'll build a coalition to win a statewide race." She said that her background as a lawyer, and her knowledge of the banking business, would lend itself to helping out community banks, who often help out startup businesses.
Gerow, who has a background working for Ronald Reagan, said, "I'm an outlier, but I know what's going on inside." Gerow is a legal immigrant (he was born in Brazil, then adopted and brought to America), and was strongly against illegal immigration.
The last speaker was Zama, who spoke in animated tones. "I'm compassionate, but don't expect a nice guy," he said. "Socialism is here. We can't treat it with a band-aid." And "Common sense is not so common in Harrisburg." He ended his nine minutes by saying to the audience, "I won't let you down. I love you."
Also at the meeting were five candidates for Lt. governor: Carrie Del Rosso, Chris Frye, Russ Diamond, Rick Saccone and Joe Coleman.