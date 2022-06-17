SUNBURY — A crowd of wrestling fans are already asking for guest referee Shikellamy Assistant Superintendent Mary Murphy Kahn to return to WXWC4 pro wrestling after she made her debut Friday night inside the Sunbury Ice Rink.
WXWC4 CEO WWE Legend Headshrinker Samu said he was happy to be back in the city and proud of Murphy Kahn.
“She did a wonderful job,” he said. “She stood her ground.”
Murphy Kahn entered the ring and immediately got in to a confrontation with The Jersey Devil, but the assistant superintendent grabbed the 265 pound pro wrestler by the ear and laid down the law.
“She is tough,” Stan Jones, 19, of Millville said. “I loved the action.”
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious and Police Chief Brad Hare opened the night by welcoming fans.
“It’s a fun night in the city,” Brosious said.
School director Slade Shreck said Murphy Kahn did a great job.
“It’s a bad day when you mess with Dr. M.K. What a great event for the community. Dr. M.K. made Shikellamy proud. Thank you to the Americus Hose Co. for sponsoring the event,“ Shreck said.