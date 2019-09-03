Contractors will be installing guide rails along Interstate 80 in Northumberland, Union and Columbia counties this week.
Beginning today, contractor Morgan Rail will install high-tension median cable guide rail on I-80 westbound near the Route 15 Interchange in Union County.
On Wednesday, this work will be performed on I-80 eastbound in Northumberland County just east of the river bridge and the Union County line.
On Thursday, the contractor will move to Columbia County and work on I-80 westbound just west of the Buckhorn Interchange near School House Road.
On Friday, work will be on I-80 eastbound at the same location in Columbia County.
This moving operation will require shoulder closures and left lane closures at work locations, which could lead to backups.
Work will be performed from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, except Friday when work will be from 9 a.m. to noon.
PennDOT is encouraging drivers to be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway.
This work, which is part of $ 1.6 million safety improvement project at multiple locations in north central Pennsylvania, is expected to be completed in September.