NORTHUMBERLAND — A guiderail upgrade project will begin next week on Route 11 in Point Township, Northumberland County.
According to PennDOT, from Monday, Oct. 3 through Friday, Oct. 7, contractor Penn Line Services, will be upgrading guiderail along the roadway. The work is scheduled from 7 a.m to 5 pm. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions while work is being performed.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.
— THE DAILY ITEM