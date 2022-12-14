The owner of Knoebels Amusement Park outside Elysburg filed a lawsuit against the Ralpho Township Board of Supervisors, claiming the township's new ordinance targets a plan to build a solar facility on land owned by H.H. Knoebels Sons Inc.
The 51-page lawsuit, filed on Nov. 29 in Northumberland County Court by attorneys Robert M. Cravitz and Matthew R. Cravitz, of Selinsgrove, on behalf of H.H. Knoebels Sons Inc., alleges that the township supervisors violated the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code, the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act and the Pennsylvania Second Class Township Code when they amended the township zoning ordinance on Nov. 8. The township added definitions for solar energy systems, permitting minor solar energy system as an accessory use in any zoning district and major solar energy systems in the Agriculture-Forest District by special exception.
Knoebels is also alleging violations of its rights under the Constitutions of Pennsylvania and the United States due to the township knowing about Knoebels' plan to construct the solar facility. Knoebels wrote in court documents that they intend to construct and use a major solar power generation facility on two parcels of land located in the residential district totaling 15 acres near Monastery Road and Route 487. Knoebels applied for a variance, was denied by the township, and appealed the decision to the county court in September.
"The Amendment to the Zoning Ordinance specifically targets the Plaintiff by only permitting major solar energy systems, such as the solar array, as a special exception use only in the A-F (Agriculture-Forest) Zoning District of Ralpho Township, thereby, effectively depriving the plaintiff of the solar array use on the premises which is located in the Residential district," Cravitz wrote in court documents.
By "rushing" the amendment in "blatant violations" of the aforementioned codes and acts, "the supervisors demonstrated their unjustified and unprovoked animosity against the plaintiff and its premesis, thereby depriving the plaintiff of its procedural and substantive rights to the unfettered use of the premises under the Constitutions of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the United States of America," Cravitz wrote. "
The township failed to submit the amendment to the Ralpho Township or Northumberland County Planning Commissions with at least 30 days for the public to comment, according to court documents.
"The alleged amendment was adopted in violation of the planning code and is therefore void as a matter of law and should be stricken from the ordinances of Ralpho Township," Cravitz wrote.
The agenda for the meeting on Nov. 8 did not list a public hearing on the amendment, which is contrary to the requirements of the Sunshine Act, therefore "depriving" Knoebels and the public of notice of that action item. The agenda did not list any specific notice of the consideration, debate and official vote of the amendment nor was there notice of its consideration on the township's website, as required by law, according to court documents.
The supervisor "failed or refused to publish a separate notice of its proposed consideration and possible adoption of the amendment at its public meeting" on Nov. 8, as required by township code, according to court documents.
Cravitz wrote these violations make the amendment "null and void." He is asking the court to enter judgment declaring the same and striking the ordinance from the township record.
The township has not filed a response in county court.