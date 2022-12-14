Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO NOON EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Montour, Northumberland, Columbia and Schuylkill Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to noon EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially during the day on Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Brief periods of sleet and freezing rain are expected. The snowfall totals will be highest on the higher terrain. The snow will be a wet, heavy snow. Expect the precipitation to turn to rain during the afternoon and early evening, cutting down the snow totals. However, the multiple precipitation types will make travel hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&