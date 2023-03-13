DANVILLE — Supervisors at Monday night's meeting awarded a paving project to H.R.I. of State College for $147,805. The approval is contingent upon due diligence.
Seven companies, including H.R.I. bid on the project.
Also in the meeting, supervisors approved the transfer of a liquor license to Mario and Guadulupe Contreras, co-owners of Galera Dos Mexican Restaurant. Approval also has to be granted by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.
Mario said he intends to keep Galera a restaurant but hopes to install a Tiki Bar. "I hope it will help the business and maybe grow it a bit," he said.
During Mahoning Police Chief Fred Dyroff's report to supervisors, he said that Officer Dale Houser started as part-time officer last week.
"He will have 160 hours of field training by Officer Ryan Pander. So far everything is going well," he said.