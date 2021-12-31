LEWISBURG — Lori R. Hackenberg smiled and took a deep breath before being sworn-in as a Court of Common Pleas judge in the 17th Judicial District of Union and Snyder counties Friday.
Afterward, Hackenberg's daughters, Gabriella and Audrey Norman, helped her into the black robe she will wear on the bench as she serves a 10-year term as a county jurist.
"I am both humbled and honored," she said to the crowd gathered for the afternoon ceremony in the Union County courtroom. "This year has proven to be a formidable test of my resolve and determination."
Hackenberg is only the second female to serve as a county judge in the 17th Judicial District.
The first, Louise O. Knight who joined the bench in 1998 and will soon retire from her senior judge position, expressed the importance of a woman following in her footsteps.
"It's important the judiciary reflect the face of the public," she said, noting that 30 percent of the active judges in Pennsylvania are female.
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Judge-elect P. Kevin Brobson swore Hackenberg in. Brobson was among many who made remarks about her qualifications for the position, including Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania Judge-elect Stacy Wallace; U.S. Rep. Fred Keller; state Reps. John Gordner and David Rowe and Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz.
It was Gabriella Norman's comments that brought her mother to tears.
"I've always called her my Wonder Woman. She's a genuine mentor," she said as Hackenberg reached for a tissue.
Hackenberg will serve with President Judge Michael H. Sholley.
"My goal is to positively impact my generation and to retain an attitude of service," she said.
A swearing-in and robing ceremony will be held for Northumberland County elected officials on Monday. The event will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the Northumberland County Courthouse Courtroom 1.
President Judge Charles H. Saylor will be sworn in by Judge Hugh Jones with witness Marty Saylor. Saylor will then swear in Coroner James F. Kelley, Controller Christopher L. Grayson, and Register and Recorder Christina A. Mertz. Jones will swear in Prothonotary Jamie Saleski.