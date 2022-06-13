WATSONTOWN — The Hagenbuch family and descendants will gather for a genealogical presentation, cemetery tour, and historical German church service at its 75th reunion, Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Watsontown.
A historical German church service, led by Mark Hagenbuch, will kick off the event at 11 a.m. At the conclusion of the service, Mark and Andrew Hagenbuch will conduct a tour of the cemetery, which includes numerous family graves.
The reunion will continue with a visual genealogy presentation titled “One Family Together” and a potluck lunch. Confirmed attendees will include descendants of different children of Andreas Hagenbuch (born 1715) who in 1737 immigrated to Pennsylvania from Grossgartach in present-day Germany.
The Hagenbuch reunion was first held in 1938 at Sunnybrook Park near Danville. During World War II the reunion was canceled for several years and restarted after the war ended. Often held at Montour Preserve and Oak Grove Lutheran Church in rural Danville, it shuttered from 2014 to 2017 and was restarted in 2018 by father and son Mark and Andrew Hagenbuch, who together run the family genealogy website www.hagenbuch.org. Due to the pandemic, the 2020 reunion was postponed until this year.
For full event information, visit www.hagenbuch.org.