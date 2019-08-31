SELINSGROVE — Country music star John Rich met with more than 100 fans during a bottle signing on Saturday at Fine Wine & Good Spirits at Monroe Marketplace.
Rich is half of the multi-platinum award-winning duo Big & Rich, whose signature hit is “Save A Horse (Ride A Cowboy).”
Big & Rich perform tonight at Spyglass Ridge Winery in front of more than 2,000 fans.
Rich is the owner of lifestyle brand Redneck Riviera, which helps support Folds of Honor, an organization that provides educational and scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members. To date, that support has provided more than 50 scholarships to fallen heroes’ children and spouses.
"I have been here since 7:15 a.m.," Shawn Bingaman, 41, of Shamokin Dam, said. "I am a huge fan and I wanted to be first in line."
Bingaman was joined by his 17-year old daughter who was not as big a fan as her dad.
"Not my style of music but I liked being here for my dad," Shawnna Bingaman, of Sunbury, said. "It was fun to hang out with him."
Rich arrived at the state store at noon to the line of screaming fans who were eager to get inside to purchase Rich's Redneck Riviera Whiskey at $21.99 a bottle or Redneck Riviera Granny Rich Reserve Whiskey at $36.99 a bottle.
Rich said he was happy to be in the Valley and was excited to meet fans of Big & Rich.