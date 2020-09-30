Twelve of the Valley’s 24 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are linked to long-term care facilities, including four new resident and eight employee cases at 16 facilities across the Valley.
Statewide there were 988 new cases on Tuesday and 16 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus. Since March, there have been 157,814 cases statewide — state health officials estimate 81 percent have recovered — and 8,123 deaths. Of the state’s total number of deaths, 5,436 are tied to long-term care facilities.
On Tuesday, the state announced another 14 cases in Northumberland County and 10 in Snyder County. The DOH also added two deaths to Northumberland County’s overall total and one to Snyder County’s. There were no new cases or deaths in Montour or Union counties. The state revised Montour County’s case total, removing one case from Monday’s increase.
There have been 73 deaths in the Valley, including 57 in Northumberland County, six in Union, and five each in Montour and Snyder counties.
There have now been 2,026 cases in the Valley: 1,053 in Northumberland, 475 in Union, 325 in Snyder and 173 in Montour.
Of the Valley’s total cases, 525 have been tied to 16 long-term care facilities. The Pennsylvania National Guard is currently assisting during an outbreak at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Coal Township and Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Danville reported an outbreak on Tuesday.
In Northumberland County, there have been 428 cases at eight long-term care facilities — 342 residents and 86 staffers — and 67 in Snyder County — 57 residents and 10 staffers. There have also been 16 resident and nine staff cases at six facilities in Union County and three resident and two staff cases at a Montour County location. All four Valley counties had new cases on the state’s overall long-term care facility database.
There are nine more patients being treated at Valley hospitals than on Monday according to the state’s database. There are now 36 patients at Valley medical facilities in the region, including 24 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, seven at Geisinger-Shamokin and five at Evangelical Community Hospital. There are two patients on ventilators at Geisinger and one at Evangelical according to the state’s data.
There are 45 more Pennsylvania residents hospitalized with the virus — 507 in Tuesday’s report compared to 462 in Saturday’s data. There are now 63 patients statewide on ventilators, an increase of seven.
There are 42 active cases at the federal prisons in Union County. According to the Bureau of Prisons’ COVID dashboard, there are 32 cases in Allenwood — 25 inmates and seven staffers — and 10 at USP-Lewisburg, all staff members.