WATSONTOWN — The Warrior Run Hall of Fame Banquet will be held at 5 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Watson Inn.
Tickets cost $35 per person, and are available through Sept. 9. Tickets are available for purchase at either the Warrior Run Superintendent’s Office or the Warrior Run High School office. For more information contact Casey Magargle at 570-649-5166 ext. 4000.
The Warrior Run Hall of Fame Committee announced the following inductees for the Class of 2022: Class of 1964, Jean LeVan Hormell; Class of 1976, Dr. Lynn Fenstermaker; Class of 1977, Paul Hitesman; Class of 1985, Susan Beck-Whitmoyer; Class of 1987, Brian Vargo; Class of 1995, Abigail Fairman; and Class of 1991, Andrew Bieber.