Hallmark wants to make your self-quarantine a little merrier.
Accord to Entertainment Tonight, the king's of holiday movies are rolling out a Christmas movie marathon beginning Friday night.
The channel will show 27 holiday films beginning at noon Friday with "A Christmas Detour" and ending with the 6 p.m. snowing of "Christmas in Rome."
You can spend your holiday in Graceland (7 a.m. Saturday), at Dollywood (1 p.m. Saturday), the Plaza (5 p.m. Saturday), in Christmas Town (7 p.m. Saturday), or Under the Stars (2 p.m. Sunday). You can take "A Christmas Detour," and "Mingle All the Way' (6 p.m. Friday) to "Christmas in Evergreen" (10 a.m. Sunday).
Click here for the full schedule at Hallmark's website.
Friday
- Noon: "A Christmas Detour"
- 2 p.m.: "Holiday Date"
- 4 p.m.: "A Christmas Love Story"
- 6 p.m.: "Mingle All the Way"
- 8 p.m.: "Christmas Under Wraps"
- 10 p.m.: "Crown for Christmas"
Saturday
- 12 a.m.: "The Christmas Cottage"
- 2 a.m.: "A Royal Christmas"
- 3:30 a.m.: "Marry Me at Christmas"
- 5 a.m.: "A Very Merry Mix-Up"
- 7 a.m.: "Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays"
- 9 a.m.: "Snow Bride"
- 11 a.m.: "Switched for Christmas"
- 1 p.m.: "Christmas at Dollywood"
- 3 p.m.: "The Nine Lives of Christmas"
- 5 p.m.: "Christmas at the Plaza"
- 7 p.m.: "Christmas Town"
Sunday
- 12 a.m.: "Picture a Perfect Christmas"
- 2 a.m.: "The Sweetest Christmas"
- 4 a.m.: "Coming Home for Christmas"
- 6 a.m.: "Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses"
- 8 a.m.: "Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe"
- 10 a.m.: "Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy"
- 12 p.m.: "A Shoe Addict's Christmas"
- 2 p.m.: "Christmas Under the Stars"
- 4 p.m.: "Write Before Christmas"
- 6 p.m. "Christmas in Rome"