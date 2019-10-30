Expected wet weather is creating Halloween havoc with scheduled events for Thursday night.
AccuWeather is calling for an inch of rain across the Valley on Thursday with a 75 percent chance of precipitation.
Sunbury's "Light the Night Sunbury" scheduled for Thursday in Cameron Park has been canceled.
Susquehanna University’s annual Halloween on the Ave. has been moved to Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 6-8 p.m. along the 300 and 400 blocks of University Avenue.
Shamokin's Grace Chapel Church has moved its Trunk or Treat event to 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Other trick-or-treating nights in Valley communities have also been rescheduled:
Catawissa: Now Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Danville: Now Saturday night from 6 to 9 p.m.
Mahoning Township: Now Saturday night from 6 to 9 p.m.
Milton: Now Saturday night from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Ralpho Township: Now Wednesday night from 5-8 p.m.
Riverside: Now Saturday night from 6 to 9 p.m.
Shamokin and Coal Township: Now Saturday night from 6-8 p.m.
Shamokin Dam: Now Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Sunbury: Now Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m.
Zerbe Township: Now Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.
This story will be updated if more events are postponed.