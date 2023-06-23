SUNBURY — Hammerhead Lifting Club will host a grand opening Deadlift Party on Saturday and welcomes community members to join the team, gym owner and lifting coach John Santangelo said.
The new gym space, located at 125 North Third Street in Sunbury, offers new equipment, including competition plates and specialty bars, and 24/7 access for members.
"This is a safe space where people can grow," Santangelo said. "We have high-quality, safe equipment to lift with and a safe, clean feel."
Santangelo said he started lifting weights in 2014 after going to college for track and having a few bad experiences with coaches. "When I first got into weightlifting I was doing snatches and clean and jerks," he said. "That lead into powerlifting and I started to focus on deadlift, bench and squat."
In 2018, Santangelo said he started competing and taking things more seriously. "I had a bunch of success early on and stuck with it," he said.
As he continued on, Santangelo said he paid attention to the small details. "I've always caught onto the small details," he said. "So I started recording myself and looking at things more closely."
This attention-to-detail is something the coach now offers to the athletes he works with, he said. "Hammerhead came along when I started coaching people in 2021," Santangelo said. "Back then, it was mostly online, but I've been wanting to open a small space like this for a long time."
Tommy Peterson, of Sunbury, said he has had a positive experience working with Santangelo for the past year.
"Hammerhead Lifting Club has provided a welcoming and positive exercise environment in the heart of Sunbury," Peterson said. "Coach Johnny is a wealth of knowledge and exponentially improved the performance of myself and everyone else who has joined the team."
Similarly, athlete Cory Leitzel, from Northumberland, said Santangelo's love for what he does has translated well into the space he's created.
"Since joining Hammerhead, I've gained so much confidence in my lifting and have reached a lot of personal goals I didn't think were attainable," Leitzel said. "Johnny has an obvious love for what he does and it translates over into his programming and the atmosphere he's creating at the gym."
Santangelo said the deadlift party on Saturday will be a great time for all. "I've been doing these parties for a while, and it just happened to be a great grand opening opportunity," he said. "People can come down, check out the space and hopefully spread the word."
Lifting will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Hammerhead Lifting Club on 125 North Third Street in Sunbury. Santangelo said there will be lots of food, drinks and deadlifts.