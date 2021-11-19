SUNBURY — The Santa House in Sunbury is now handicap accessible.
On Thursday, Susquehanna Valley Mobility, of Milton, and city employees installed a ramp at the Santa House along Cameron Park. The project was sponsored by the Americus Hose Company and Wiest, Wiest, Benner & Rice, LLC.
“This was a goal of ours to get the house accessible to individuals who haven’t been able to use the stairs,” said Victoria Rosancrans, who plays Santa and is the co-chair of the Sunbury LiteFest Committee. “This allows us to be all-inclusive for everyone in the community. There have been children who have never been inside the house.”
The 30-foot aluminum ramp is made by Prairie View Industries, of Wisconsin, according to Susquehanna Valley Mobility President Aaron Lauver.
“I am happy to be working for Santa today,” said Lauver. “This will help the children who don’t have access to the Santa House, to make it an all-inclusive event.”
This is the first time installing a ramp for Santa, he said.
Lauver and his crew will “definitely” be on Santa’s good list this year, Rosancrans said.
Santa and Mrs. Claus, played by Rosancrans’ wife Kristine, will arrive in the city on Saturday by a parade at 6 p.m. Nov. 27 starting on Raspberry Avenue onto 10th Street to Market Street, ending at Cameron Park where he and Mrs. Claus will take their places at the Santa House. The Susquehanna Valley Derby Vixens will be the Grand Marshals for the Santa Parade and Aubrey Alexander Toyota is the sponsor.
Mayor Kurt Karlovich along with Santa and Mrs. Claus will officially kick off the holiday season in Sunbury with a tree lighting ceremony. Musical entertainment will be provided by the Sunbury City Band, free cookies and hot chocolate will be provided and a free Christmas movie sponsored by Sunbury Revitalization Inc. will be shown.
After the event, the Santa House hours will be Wednesdays and Fridays 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The deer from Lake Tobias will also be brought in on Wednesday, said Rosancrans.
Sensory Santa is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 5. It is reserved for children 18 and under with autism or intellectual disabilities. Santa’s area will be sensory-friendly with low lighting and quiet surroundings.
Appointments for Facetime and phone calls can also be scheduled between 5 and 7 p.m. Dec. 6, Dec. 13 and Dec. 20.
New this year is Santa’s Gift of Reading. The goal is to build a sustainable program that will promote literacy. Children who visit the house will choose their own book from Santa, said Rosancrans.
The program is made possible by a grant from G. Scott and Bessie K. Guyer Foundation.
To schedule, virtually or Sensory Santa, call or text 570-975-5951.
The Rosancranses will also host the seventh annual Santa’s Miracle Gift of Giving for struggling families. They will provide gifts and food for five families from Sunbury, including two single mothers, a family with sick children, an aunt raising her sibling’s children and a widow and her children. Donations are being accepted now for those families.
Victoria Rosancrans assumed the role of Santa following the death of Ray Defacis in March 2018. Defacis played Santa for more than 30 years with four of those years in the city near Cameron Park and in the annual Santa Parade.
Weis Markets donated $100 gift cards to each family. Gift wrapping will be done Dec. 18. The gifts will be distributed on Dec. 19.