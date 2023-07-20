STATE COLLEGE — A new storm swinging through the north-central regions of the country today will eventually reach the Northeast, where it will trigger more downpours that may renew dangerous and damaging flash flooding.
But there is some good news to report for Saturday.
"While most areas of the Northeast will see anywhere from 0.50 of an inch to 1 inch of rainfall from Thursday night to Friday night, the combination of localized downpours, saturated soil and ongoing high water levels along many streams will increase the risk for flash flooding," said Brett Anderson, a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather.
However, some of the rainiest spots could pick up another 1–3 inches with the potential for locally higher amounts.
"The greatest risk of enough rain to trigger flash flooding on Friday will extend from eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey through eastern New York and northwestern New England," Anderson said. However, given the wet state of the soil, an isolated flash flood could occur just about anywhere in the region.
Now for the good news.
Slightly cooler and less humid air will gradually filter in from west to east across the Northeast on Saturday and Saturday night. The push of dry air should shut down most of the downpours.
The push of dry air also will likely help sweep away much of the smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires.
With lower humidity and cooler conditions at night, some households may be able to open windows and turn off air conditioners this weekend.