DANVILLE — The Happy Mug Drive Thru will celebrate two years in business this week. The company will offer free drip coffee at both the drive thru and at Bason Coffee Roasting all day on Thursday.
The shop, open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, is located at 1140 Mill St., Danville — the entrance is off Center Street, across from the CVS parking lot — and offers drinks including espresso-based drinks like a latte, refreshers and smoothies.
"We are pleased to be able to offer our outstanding fresh locally roasted coffee along with fresh baked goods and other treats in a convenient drive thru location," founder Bradford Bason said on the company website.
— Anna Wiest