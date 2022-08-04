HARRISBURG — An agreement was reached between the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg and the Tort Claimants Committee for sexual abuse survivors to potentially settle the Diocese’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization case.
In a statement from the Diocese, it described the pending plan’s child protection protocols as “the most comprehensive and in-depth child protection protocols of any Diocese in the United States.”
Once finalized, the agreement will be submitted “as soon as possible” to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Middle District of Pennsylvania, for approval.
According to the Diocese, a $7.5 million Survivor Compensation Trust will be established to provide financial restitution for survivors of clergy sexual abuse. That funding could grow through additional settlements with the Diocese’s current and legacy insurance carriers.
A trust administrator, not the Diocese, will determine compensation amounts and claim eligibility for abuse survivors, according to the statement.
In a grand jury report unsealed in 2018, 45 officials with the Harrisburg Diocese were identified as alleged abusers. Many were included in a church-issued report released two weeks prior naming 71 priests and seminarians accused in church records of sexual misconduct with children dating to the 1940s.
“The steps we take today continue our commitment and responsibility to support survivors of clergy abuse, and to make restitution for the suffering they have endured,” said Most Rev. Ronald W. Gainer, Bishop of Harrisburg. “While I have acknowledged many times that no amount of money could ever compensate for the abuse these survivors have experienced, it is my prayer that this settlement will be the next step toward healing.”
The Harrisburg Diocese filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Feb. 19, 2020. There were 54 “timely filed proofs of claim” from clergy abuse survivors filed since, according to the Diocese.
The Diocese in 2019 created an independent Survivor Compensation Program that assisted 111 survivors at a total financial commitment of $12,784,450, according to the Diocese.
Earlier this year, a federal judge found sufficient claims of fraud allegations exist against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg and ruled that attorneys representing sexual abuse survivors could seek a judgment to have an estimated $95 million in assets the Diocese transferred behind two different trusts in 2009 moved to its bankruptcy estate.
The abuse survivors’ attorneys filed motions to move the assets, however, it’s unclear in the voluminous case file as to whether an order on the motion had been rendered.