MIDDLEBURG — A Harrisburg dentist is being held in lieu of $175,000 cash bail at Snyder County Prison on 20 charges related to the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.
Michael B. Damgaard, 33, of Dauphin, was jailed Tuesday following a preliminary arraignment on 13 felony and seven misdemeanor offenses related to the sexual assaults of the young girl he met online between May 12, 2020, and June 19, 2020.
The accuser, now 16, sat in the courtroom as District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg read aloud all 20 charges that included rape, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and luring a child into a motor vehicle.
The girl’s mother called police on June 19, 2020, after finding her child walking out of a wooded area in Center Township, Snyder County, with Damgaard following behind her, court records filed by state police at Selinsgrove said.
When the woman attempted to keep Damgaard at the scene because she believed he was involved in “criminal activity with her daughter,” Damgaard allegedly punched her in the chest and ribs and dragged her a short distance as he sped off in his car, court records said.
The girl told police that in their last encounter Damgaard, whom she knew as Dominik, threatened to kill her when she said she didn’t want to meet with him.
Court records said the girl reported that Damgaard used a cellphone to record their sexual encounters and that he gave her marijuana and forced her to swallow what she believed to be a “morning after pill.”
Police said DNA evidence found on items in his possession links Damgaard to having sexual contact with the girl.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24.