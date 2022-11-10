MIDDLEBURG — A Harrisburg dentist will spend up to 23 1/2 months in Snyder County Prison following a plea deal in a case involving his sexual involvement with a 15-year-old girl.
The victim and her two guardians, who will not be identified due to the nature of the crime, spoke frankly in court Thursday about their displeasure with the plea deal Michael B. Damgaard, 34, received and asked the judge to reject it.
"I ask you to see (Damgaard) as a danger to society, especially to other young girls," the victim, now 18, told Senior Judge Dudley N. Anderson. "No words can describe what he has done to me or taken from me. I will always fear for my life."
Damgaard, formerly of Mechanicsburg, was accused of driving to Snyder County several times in May and June 2020 to have sex with the victim, who he met online. She said he threatened her into having sexual relations.
During one of the assaults which took place in a wooded area near the girl's home, Damgaard physically attacked her mother when she caught them emerging from the woods.
He pleaded guilty to felony endangering the welfare of a child, felony criminal use of a communications facility and misdemeanor assault in exchange for the withdrawal of rape and other charges.
Under the agreement, Damgaard received a nine-month to 23 1/2-month county jail sentence followed by seven years of probation with conditions that prohibit him from interactions on social media platforms or contact with non-familial minors. He must also undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation before being paroled and comply with any treatment recommendations.
Anderson began the sentencing hearing acknowledging there was some "controversy" involving the plea deal. Before accepting it and imposing sentence, he explained that he has professionally known Damgaard's attorney, Kyle Rude, a Lycoming County attorney, for many years and has overseen several trials prosecuted by Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch.
"These two capable attorneys have fashioned a plea agreement. I am reticent to impose my standards," the judge said. "I respect that (the plea deal) came about because each one has measured the strengths, weaknesses and pitfalls" of taking the case to trial.
Piecuch said he understands the victim and her guardians are unhappy that Damgaard wasn't held accountable for the sexual assaults.
"We wouldn't be here if it weren't for the courage of the victim," he said, before adding that he wasn't certain she would have been able to withstand cross examination during a trial. "This is a witness seat but it is also a hot seat."
The victim spoke at length about being assaulted and threatened by Damgaard — who she said knew she was a minor — her attempts to take her own life and what she viewed as intimidation tactics of his defense attorney, including sending a private investigator to her Middleburg home shortly before the scheduled trial.
"I know they did this to intimidate me. I'm strong, I'm a survivor," she said.
The victim's mother, who was punched in the chest by Damgaard when she confronted him with her daughter and then dragged her by his car as he sped off, said that while her daughter's life has been "terrible" due to her involvement with Damgaard, she was also a victim, as well as her three younger children who witnessed the physical assault on her.
Speaking on his own behalf, Damgaard said he should have "exercised greater care in establishing the woman's age," a reference to his then-15-year-old victim, and should not have driven away when the victim's mother confronted him "even if I feared for my safety."
Referring to the victim's own reports that she has been sexually exploited since the age of 8, Rude said the court is being "asked to right the wrongs of many men over the years. This started at age 8, well before Michael Damgaard came into the picture."