HARRISBURG — The obligation for Catholics in the Harrisburg Diocese to attend Mass in person on Sundays and Holy Days is being reinstated next month.
Bishop Ronald Gainer made the announcement on Thursday. The change will go into effect on Aug. 15.
"Each of us has felt the impact of COVID-19 in many ways as individuals and families, among friends and at work," Bishop Gainer said. "This has been a time of hardship and struggle, of separation and isolation that has impacted our lives of faith as well. Now the time has come for everyone to return joyfully to the celebration of the Eucharist with thanksgiving and renewed faith."
The dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass was put in place in March 2020 due to the developing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Diocese of Harrisburg comprises 89 parishes across 15 counties in central Pennsylvania.