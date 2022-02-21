The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg announced that masking will be optional for the distribution of Holy Communion by all priests, deacons, and extraordinary ministers during Mass.
The diocese also announced that Ash Wednesday — March 2 — the customary imposition of ashes on the forehead will be resumed without restrictions, after COVID limits were in place over the past two years.
There are no occupancy limits in place for Masses across the diocese. The diocese continues to recommend that those who are sick, have a compromised immune system or are considered more vulnerable continue to remain home at this time.